Defense minister: Foreign plans for region’s security unattainable

Iran's defense minister said foreign plans for bolstering security in the Middle East will inevitably fail; any plan made for this purpose must originate within the region.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in Moscow on Tuesday as he arrived to take part in the Moscow International Security Conference, Press TV reported.

“Security plans made outside the region cannot be realized because they [foreigners] are not familiar with the nature of regional organs and are not compatible with the interests of regional countries,” he added.

He said that all foreign plans aimed at bolstering security in the region have failed and added that an alliance formed by the resistance front supported the Syrian government in the genuine fight against terrorism and succeeded in defeating the Daesh terrorist group.

However, the US-led coalition pursued a very selective approach based on its own interests in the anti-terror campaign, the Iranian defense minister emphasized.

The Syrian Army, backed by Russian air cover, is conducting an operation against the terrorists holed up in the Damascus suburb and, at the same time, evacuating civilians through humanitarian corridors.

Since September 2015, upon an official request from the Damascus government, Moscow has been launching military operations in Syria, targeting the positions of Daesh and other terrorist groups.

Russia, Iran and Turkey have been acting as a guarantor state in peace talks for Syria in Astana, Kazakhstan. The three countries have helped set up de-escalation zones across Syria to reduce fighting on the ground.

Only after US President Donald Trump talked of a pullout from Syria in the near future, a new report said the US military has been working on plans to dispatch dozens of additional troops to the northern parts of the Arab state.

Citing several US defense and administration officials, CNN reported on Monday that the plans have been under discussion for several days and were first considered before Trump’s remarks last week.