'Louvre at Tehran' breaks record with 104,000 visitors in one month

The number of visitors to the exhibition 'Louvre at Tehran' — the first major display by a Western museum in the country's history — broke the record in a one-month period (March 5-April 2) to reach 104, 047, of whom 2,576 were foreign tourists, said the head of Iran's National Museum.

Jebrael Nokandeh added that it was expected that the exhibition will attract almost 100,000 visitors during its three-month duration thus welcoming more than 100,000 visitors during the one month period came as a surprise, ISNA wrote.

The museum, which is featuring over 50 masterpieces from the Louvre's various departments, opened to the public on March 5 and will continue until June 7.

After talks with Louvre officials in Dubai, Nokandeh noted that Louvre Abu Dhabi has hosted 2,500-3,000 visitors at most.

The number of visitors at Archeological Iran and Islamic Period sections witnessed a 409-percent increase from March 16 to April 2, he said, adding that 38,182 visitors came to the museum during the Iranian year which ended on March 21, 2018.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Tehran to inaugurate the Louvre show.

"This exhibition reflects the shared ambition to bolster our relations. We want to say that Iran is coming back to international normalization," said a diplomat accompanying Le Drian.

The exhibition marks the culmination of two years of work since a cultural exchange agreement was signed during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Paris in January 2016.

"Relations between France and Iran are old and profound because France was a pioneer of archeological exploration here," said Jean-Luc Martinez, president of the Louvre.

"This completely unprecedented exhibition... allows us to make the link between this glorious moment and relations that date back to the 19th century."