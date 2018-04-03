“I was more exited last year”, Nadal says after regaining No. 1 spot

Rafael Nadal made a surprising admission after returning to the top of the ATP world rankings on Monday.

Roger Federer’s failure to retain his Indian Wells and Miami Open titles last month caused him to drop back down to second in the rankings, the Daily Express reported.

Nadal skipped the ‘Sunshine Double’ tournaments as he continues his recovery from a hip injury which has had him sidelined since January.

The Spaniard is hoping his rehabilitation will be completed in time for the clay-court season, where he is defending 4,500 ATP points.

But upon returning to top spot, the 30-year-old admitted that he “almost did not know” he was once again crowned the best player in the world.

"I was more excited when I recovered [the world No 1 spot] last year,” Nadal told Spanish radio station Ondacero Radio.

“This time I almost did not know because I'm more interested in playing again.

"I would have played less 'big' because I could play with less pain.”

Nadal is now under huge pressure to get fit in time for the clay-court season.

Federer is set to skip the spring competitions as he allows his body time to rest ahead of Wimbledon.

The Swiss star is not defending any ATP points, meaning if Nadal fails to win one of the five clay tournaments then Federer will return back to top spot.