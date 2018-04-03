RSS
0508 GMT April 03, 2018

News ID: 212553
Published: 0206 GMT April 03, 2018

Book on Kiarostami to be unveiled at FIff

Book on Kiarostami to be unveiled at FIff

A new book on the late legendary Iranian auteur Abbas Kiarostami is slated to be unveiled at the 36th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff).

The book contains eight essays and articles about Kiarostami plus three interviews with him.

The book will be unveiled during the festival at Charsou Cineplex in a ceremony attended by Iranian and foreign artists and filmmakers, ifilmtv.com reported.

Kiarostami has won many awards including the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Festival in 1997 for his film 'Taste of Cherry'.

The late writer-director has been widely hailed as a pioneer of Iranian New Wave.

He is mostly known as a screenwriter, film editor, art director and producer as well as a poet, photographer, painter, illustrator, and graphic designer.

The veteran Iranian filmmaker, who passed away on July 4, 2016, following a heart attack at the age of 76, was honored at several international film events.

 

   
