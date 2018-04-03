'Aga' director, producer to attend FIff

'Aga' (2018), a new feature film by Milko Lazarov, is taking part in the Competition Section of this year's Fajr International Film Festival (FIff).

A joint production of Bulgaria, Germany and France, 'Aga' was an entry in the 2018 Berlin Film Festival. Both Lazarov and the producer of 'Aga', Veselka Kiriakova, who has worked with Lazarov since his first film 'Alienation', will attend the screening to talk about their joint production. Kiriakova is also a co-producer of 'Glory' by Christina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, fajriff.com wrote.

The plot of the Bulgarian-German-French co-production will take Fajr viewers far north narrating a story about the clash of civilizations through the prism of love and human relationships. In a yurt among the snowy fields of the north, the two main characters (Inuits) — Nanuk and Sedna — dream of reuniting their family. They live in the spirit of the traditions of their ancestors. Left alone in the wilderness, they remind the viewers of the last people on Earth. When Sedna's health gets worse and she dies, Nanuk decides to fulfil her last wish — to find their long-gone daughter 'Aga', who has chosen the life in the city and has forgotten their traditions.

Lazarov graduated in film and TV directing from NATFA Krastyo Sarafov in the class of Vladislav Ikonomov. He directed some of the most successful projects of the Bulgarian National Television — 'The Great Bulgarians' and 'The Great Reading'. His first film 'Alienation' (2013) (Otchuzhdenie) premiered in the official selection (Venice Days Program) and has won two awards from the 70th Venice Film Festival.

Presided over by Iranian film writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 36th edition of FIff will be held in Tehran from April 19-27 at the Charsou Cineplex.