Iran draws $2.5b in renewables in five years

Iran has attracted $2.5 billion to implement projects in the renewable energy sector since August 2013.

Ministry of Energy said in a report that 70 percent of the total, which amounted to $1.75 billion, came from foreign investment and the remaining 30 percent from domestic sources, IRNA reported.

In 2013, power stations operating on renewable energy sources had a total capacity of 165 MW whereas in the five years since then, this capacity increased by 176 MW to the current level of 341 MW.