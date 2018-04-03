Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi flights

Iran Air has launched regular flights from Tehran to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, announced Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency.

Iran Air will fly twice a week on the Tehran-Tbilisi-Tehran route on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the summer aviation season, until October 27, 2018, IRNA reported.

The company will use Airbus A320 aircraft on this route.

Eight companies are currently operating between Georgia and Iran. They are Georgian Airways, Myway Airlines, ATA Airlines, Taban Airlines, Qeshm Airlines, Zagros Airlines, Kish Air and Iran Aseman Airlines.

Myway Airlines is a new Georgian airline company on the Georgian aviation market. Myway Airlines will launch its first charter flight between Tbilisi and Tehran in May 2018.