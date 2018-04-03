RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0508 GMT April 03, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212561
Published: 0243 GMT April 03, 2018

Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi flights

Iran Air launches Tehran-Tbilisi flights

Iran Air has launched regular flights from Tehran to the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, announced Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency.

Iran Air will fly twice a week on the Tehran-Tbilisi-Tehran route on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the summer aviation season, until October 27, 2018, IRNA reported.

The company will use Airbus A320 aircraft on this route.

Eight companies are currently operating between Georgia and Iran. They are Georgian Airways, Myway Airlines, ATA Airlines, Taban Airlines, Qeshm Airlines, Zagros Airlines, Kish Air and Iran Aseman Airlines.

Myway Airlines is a new Georgian airline company on the Georgian aviation market. Myway Airlines will launch its first charter flight between Tbilisi and Tehran in May 2018.

   
KeyWords
Iran Air
flight
Georgia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0757 sec