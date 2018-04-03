Iran-Turkey two-month trade at $1.67b

Trade between Iran and Turkey reached $1.67 billion in January-February, figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

This shows a 3.5 percent decline compared to the figure for the first two months of 2017, which was $1.71 billion, reported Trend News Agency.

The figures further indicated that Turkey's exports to Iran in February 2018 were valued at about $265.46 million, which is 7.7 percent less than the amount for February 2017 which was $287.7 million.

Turkey imported goods worth $568.1 million from Iran in the second month of current year, compared to $‎588 ‎million for February 2017, showing a decline of 3.4 percent.

Turkey's imports from Iran in the first two months of 2018 amounted to $1.146 billion, which is 0.35 percent less year-on-year.

Iran-Turkey trade stood at $10.75 billion in January-December 2017 which indicates a growth of 11.2 percent compared to the figure for the same period of 2016 which was $9.67 billion.

Turkey's exports to Iran in the period amounted to $3.26 billion, compared to $4.97 billion in the 12-month period of 2016.

Trade between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014 whereas the figure for 2015 was $9.76 billion — indicating a 29-percent plunge.