RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0508 GMT April 03, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212562
Published: 0250 GMT April 03, 2018

Iran-Turkey two-month trade at $1.67b

Iran-Turkey two-month trade at $1.67b

Trade between Iran and Turkey reached $1.67 billion in January-February, figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

This shows a 3.5 percent decline compared to the figure for the first two months of 2017, which was $1.71 billion, reported Trend News Agency.

The figures further indicated that Turkey's exports to Iran in February 2018 were valued at about $265.46 million, which is 7.7 percent less than the amount for February 2017 which was $287.7 million.

Turkey imported goods worth $568.1 million from Iran in the second month of current year, compared to $‎588 ‎million for February 2017, showing a decline of 3.4 percent.

Turkey's imports from Iran in the first two months of 2018 amounted to $1.146 billion, which is 0.35 percent less year-on-year.

Iran-Turkey trade stood at $10.75 billion in January-December 2017 which indicates a growth of 11.2 percent compared to the figure for the same period of 2016 which was $9.67 billion.

Turkey's exports to Iran in the period amounted to $3.26 billion, compared to $4.97 billion in the 12-month period of 2016.

Trade between the two countries was $13.71 billion in 2014 whereas the figure for 2015 was $9.76 billion — indicating a 29-percent plunge.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Turkey
trade
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7765 sec