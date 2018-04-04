Zarif reaffirms Iran's support for Palestinian people

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again voiced Iran's support for the resistance of the Palestinian people.

In a telephone conversation with head of the political bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, Zarif expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people particularly those living in Gaza Strip over martyrdom of a number of defenseless Palestinians at the hands of Zionist forces, IRNA reported.

Urging a collective action by the Islamic World and the United Nations in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation and in condemnation of the Zionist regime's crimes, Zarif said the Islamic Republic has made planning to follow up the issue at the UN General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

Haniyeh lauded the Islamic Republic's principled policy of backing the Palestinian people and their resistance and briefed Zarif on the Friday's incidents which led to the martyrdom of 20 Palestinians and injury of hundreds of others.

Last Friday, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza Strip held demonstrations called 'Great Return March' to commemorate the Palestine Land Day. Zionist troops opened fire on the demonstrators, killing 17 and wounding 1,800 others.

The Land Day has turned into a symbol of the Palestinian people's resistance against occupation of their historical motherland by the Zionist regime.