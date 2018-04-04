RSS
0554 GMT April 04, 2018

Published: 0350 GMT April 04, 2018

Genetic score can identify infants at risk for type 1 diabetes

Genetic score can identify infants at risk for type 1 diabetes
UPI

Researchers have developed a genetics score that can identify infants at risk for type 1 diabetes, according to a new study.

The scientists calculated genetic scores from more than 30 genes among 3,498 children with no family history of type 1 diabetes but with gene variants known to convey type 1 diabetes risk, UPI reported.

Their findings were published in PLOS Medicine.

 

   
