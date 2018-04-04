-
Scientists develop a two-step approach to starve lung tumor cells
-
'One-stop shops' set to speed up cancer diagnosis
-
Stress: Three ways pressure and anxiety are sabotaging your workout
-
Smokers have worse diets than non-smokers
-
Genetic score can identify infants at risk for type 1 diabetes
-
Study links raised blood pressure before pregnancy to miscarriage
-
American, Chinese scientists detail how enzyme works to fight HIV, cancer
-
Study: Red meat linked to colon cancer in women
-
New technique makes heart valve replacement safer for high-risk patients
-
Keep this fruit out your diet to keep blood sugar levels normal