China: Our presence in Moscow show of unity with Russia

In this handout photograph released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on April 3, 2018, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe attend an official welcome ceremony prior to their talks in Moscow. (Photo by AFP)

China has said that it sent a military delegation to Russia in order to show the US the unity between Moscow and Beijing's military forces.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe made the remarks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on the sidelines of the Seventh Moscow Conference on International Security, presstv.com wrote.

While highlighting the two countries' "united position” on international subjects, the Chinese defense minister stressed that, "The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces.”

China is currently engaged in an escalating trade war with the US, which began after US President Donald Trump announced new steel and aluminum tariffs. Following the announcement China imposed retaliatory measures, announcing increased tariffs on over than 100 US products.

China says vows to reciprocate any US decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports.

Washington and Beijing have also long accused each other of stoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region through military buildup.

US officials have insisted American warships will continue sailing close to features claimed by Beijing without advance notice, putting Washington at odds with China’s interests.

In turn, China has vowed to take “necessary measures” to protect its sovereignty.