RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0554 GMT April 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212580
Published: 0416 GMT April 04, 2018

As it happened: Female suspect dead in shooting at YouTube HQ

As it happened: Female suspect dead in shooting at YouTube HQ
CapitalBay.com

A female suspect opened fire at the headquarters of YouTube in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, injuring three people before turning the gun on herself. Follow events as they unfolded with FRANCE 24's live blog.

    Police in San Bruno, south of San Francisco, converged on YouTube's headquarters after receiving numerous reports of a shooting.

    A female suspect has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police have said.

    San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini said three people had been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

    A 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition, a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital said.

    Local television images showed YouTube employees walking out of the building with their hands raised.

    Staff inside the building reported hearing gunshots. Some barricaded themselves in before being evacuated.

   
KeyWords
Female
shooting
YouTube
HQ
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0925 sec