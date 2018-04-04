Iran to continue cooperation with Russia until annihilation of terrorists

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic is determined to cooperate with regional countries particularly Russia in the fight against terrorism until annihilation of terrorists.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow Wednesday, the Iranian minister said during meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu, mutual relations as well as regional and international cooperation were discussed, IRNA reported.

Hatami, who is in Moscow to attend an international security conference, said the fight against terrorism is the most important issue to be discussed in the confab.

As promised to the Syrian nation and other regional nations, such cooperation will continue until the total annihilation of terrorists and until regional nations get rid of the scourge of terrorism

Saying that both Iran and Russia enjoy many capacities for mutual cooperation, the minister said following the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), good opportunities have been provided for Tehran-Moscow cooperation in military, technical and educational fields. God willing, he said with removal of some trivial obstacles, bilateral cooperation will gain momentum.

Earlier in a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Hatami said, “Iran and Russia's military cooperation has experienced good growth within the framework of military cooperation between the two countries.”

The Russian defense minister hailed the victories against terrorism in Syria and noted that there are lots of grounds for cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.