Iranian actress awarded Greece film award

Iranian female artist Mehraveh Sharifinia received best actress award at Greece Bridges Peloponnesian International Film Festival.

The award was awarded to Mehraveh Sharifinia for her role in ‘Wander About Me’ directed by Ghazaleh Soltani, IRNA reported.

Iranian women play active role in all fields in the society an especially in the cinema, Sharifinia said at the ceremony.

The movie narrates the story of a 30 years old girl, Sayeh, who in the middle of a big city is pursuing her dreams and ideals.

Bridges Peloponnesian International Film Festival was established in 2008 in the framework of celebrations of 150 years of the foundation of Corinth. It was held Under the Auspices of Ministry of Transport and Communications in Greece and was organized in cooperation with the Cultural Centre of Corinth.

The event is underway with the attendance of artists drum Iran, France, Greece, the UK, Poland, Cyprus, the US and other countries in Greece.