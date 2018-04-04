RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1039 GMT April 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212609
Published: 0607 GMT April 04, 2018

Uganda calls for more troop deployment after al-Shabaab militants attack AU base

Uganda calls for more troop deployment after al-Shabaab militants attack AU base
PRESSTV

Uganda has called for more troop deployment to Somalia following the latest deadly attack on the African Union Mission base in Mogadishu. The deadly attacks have triggered a debate on whether African Union peacekeepers should leave the country, presstv.com reported.

PRESSTV
Download
   
KeyWords
Uganda
Attack
AU
Africa
al-Shabaab
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0481 sec