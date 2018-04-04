US efforts to change Iranian gov't doomed to failure: Analyst

Efforts made by the US to change Iranian government will be destined to failure, former director of strategic communication at the UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

“By choosing Mike Pompeo as his new Secretary of State and John Bolton as National Security Adviser, US President Donald Trump has formed a hawkish anti-Iran team, indicating that he is planning to bypass diplomacy, scrap the Iran nuclear deal and possibly resort to regime change or military action,” Aljazeera quoted Massoumeh Torfeh as saying, IRNA reported.

Bolton, 70, an American attorney, is the former US ambassador to the UN (2005-2006) and a military intervention hawk.

On March 22, Trump announced the replacement, making Bolton his third national security adviser since coming to office a year ago and continuing a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.

“Trump's anti-Iran team is backed by its regional allies. He held meetings at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 5 and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20 to seal the cooperation. Additionally, on March 23, American, Saudi and UAE national security advisers got together in the White House to discuss how to counter the Iranian regime's malign influence and provocative behavior, Torfeh added.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump's appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor warning that with Bolton pick, Trump is assembling an Iran war cabinet.

“President Trump may have his teams in place, but it still won't be easy for him to take decisive action on Iran. Trump is expected to scrap the nuclear deal in May as a first step, however, even this won't be an easy decision for him to make. In the same month, he is planning to hold a crucial first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who would likely be disinclined to trust a president who has just opted out of an international accord,” she said.