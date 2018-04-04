Efforts underway to generate 384,000 jobs in rural regions annually

By Sadeq Dehqan & Leila Imani

About $2.4 billion have been allocated to generate sustainable jobs in the rural areas, said deputy president for rural development and deprived regions.

Abolfazl Razavi told Iran Daily that the facilities should generate 384,000 jobs in the rural areas annually.

He added that the project firstly aims to generate employment for jobless people, while the low-income persons are its second target group.

“The budget allocated to each province for the purpose will increase annually, if the villagers see a rise in generation of rural jobs.”

He said manufacturing units should be established in the rural areas, noting that presently a large number of villages rely only on livestock breeding and agriculture.

Razavi noted that there is one educated person in every four-member family living in rural area, emphasizing that the scientific capability of them should be used for creating jobs in the villages.

He said due to migration of people from rural to urban regions, the actual rate of unemployment in the areas is not identifiable, however, the figure is lower than that of cities.

He emphasized that job generation is a prerequisite for rural development, adding attaching importance to processing industries is a strategy which can be adopted to help realize the objective.

“Plans should be devised to help establish processing units in the rural areas of the country,” he noted.

The deputy president said that experiences show that conventional careers are not attractive anymore for people especially the youth.

He said efforts should be made to help create higher number of jobs and improve productivity in the rural areas.

Referring to the policy adopted by the current government in the field of developing employment, he said low-interest facilities will be offered to people living in rural and tribal regions and the cities with the population of less than 10,000 in this respect.

Razavi said that 400 villages of the country are empty, pointing out that lack of job opportunities and educational, training and welfare facilities have caused many villagers to migrate to the cities.

He said the rural population of Iran stood at 21 million in the year to March 2012, adding the figure declined to 20 million in the year to March 2017.

“The number of villages with more than 20 households increased during the period,” he noted.

The official reiterated that efforts are underway to provide suitable job facilities in the rural areas to help bring villagers back to their homes.