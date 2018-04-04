RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1038 GMT April 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212622
Published: 0809 GMT April 04, 2018

Cuba slams Zionist regime’s atrocity against Palestinians

Cuba slams Zionist regime’s atrocity against Palestinians
IRNA

Cuban Foreign Ministry in a message denounced recent anti-human rights crimes committed by the Zionist regime of Israel against Palestinians.

“We expressed the strongest condemnation to the new and criminal aggression of the Israeli Army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” Cuban news agency Prensa Latina quoted the director general of the Cuba Foreign Ministry's Bilateral Affairs Emilio Lozada as saying, IRNA reported.

 “It's a brutal action amounting to a serious and flagrant violation of the UN Chapter and the International Human Rights, and it fans up tensions in the region that pushes away the possibility of any effort towards resuming peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis,” she added.

During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians in Gaza Strip, Israeli military forces killed at least 17 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.

 

   
KeyWords
Cuba
Isreal
Palestine
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0384 sec