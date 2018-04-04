Cuba slams Zionist regime’s atrocity against Palestinians

Cuban Foreign Ministry in a message denounced recent anti-human rights crimes committed by the Zionist regime of Israel against Palestinians.

“We expressed the strongest condemnation to the new and criminal aggression of the Israeli Army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” Cuban news agency Prensa Latina quoted the director general of the Cuba Foreign Ministry's Bilateral Affairs Emilio Lozada as saying, IRNA reported.

“It's a brutal action amounting to a serious and flagrant violation of the UN Chapter and the International Human Rights, and it fans up tensions in the region that pushes away the possibility of any effort towards resuming peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis,” she added.

During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians in Gaza Strip, Israeli military forces killed at least 17 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.