1038 GMT April 04, 2018

News ID: 212623
Published: 0812 GMT April 04, 2018

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Palestinians by Zionist regime

Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Palestinians by Zionist regime
IRNA

Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of force by the Zionist regime against defenseless Palestinians resulting in the death of several Palestinians and injuring many others in Gaza.

Foreign Ministry in a statement, called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of Palestinian people, IRNA reported.

Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region, it added.

In less than two weeks, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza Strip have held demonstrations called 'Great Return March' to commemorate the Palestine Land Day. Zionist troops opened fire on the demonstrators, killing 17 and wounding 1,800 others.

The Land Day has turned into a symbol of the Palestinian people's resistance against occupation of their historical motherland by the Zionist regime.

 

   
