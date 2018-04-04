Terrorists killed, wounded 281 Iraqi civilians in March 2018: UN

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March 2018*, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The figures include ordinary civilians and others who can be considered civilian at the time of death or injury — police in non-combat function, civil defense, Personal Security Detail, facilities protection police, and fire department personnel, IRNA reported.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of March, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 84, while the number of injured (not including police) was 164.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salah al-Din with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured, according to a press release from Tehran United Nations Information Center (UNIC) and received by IRNA on Wednesday.

CAVEATS: The figures reported have to be considered as the absolute minimum. UNAMI has been hindered in effectively verifying casualties in certain areas due to volatility of the situation on the ground and the disruption of services. In some cases, UNAMI could only partially verify certain incidents. Figures for casualties from Anbar Governorate were provided by the Health Directorate and might not fully reflect the real number of casualties in the Governorate.