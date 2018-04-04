Iran only country in Muslim world that withstands US designs: Mazari

A member of Pakistani Parliament Shireen Mazari said that Iran has been the only power in the region that was able to withstand the new force of American imperialism.

Mazari was speaking at a conference organized by Islamabad Policy Institute, a local think tank, on ‘Pakistan and the Regional Security in West Asia’, IRNA reported.

The conference was held to examine the emerging security situation in the region.

Mazari, also director general of the Strategic Studies Institute in Islamabad, said after 9/11 there was a scheme put in place and the new-imperialists tried to draw a new map of West Asia or the Middle East. “If you look at the way the events are unfolding in that part of the world is an attempt to operationalize this new structure in the region,” she added.

The analyst noted that everyone saw the whole drama of bringing democracy to the Arab states and greater Middle East, then all talked about Arab spring which landed into an Arab winter of discontent and disarray.

“Then we saw total disintegration of the strong non-monarchical nationalists but autocratic Arab states beginning with Iraq, Egypt, Libya and wherever you look all those states that have been autocratic but non-monarchical were step by step made to disintegrate with the aid and abetment of the United States and its European allies,” Shireen Mazari said.

The politician said in this mayhem and chaos the only country which stood against American power was Iran.

“Iran has its own interests in the region but the vacuum that was created by the disintegration of the Arab strongholds allowed Iran a natural space to assert itself as a counter to the US force that was being displayed in the region. The design which the US was implementing was withstood by Iran.”

She said that Saudi Arabia nowadays has become the strongest partners of the United States and that has been reflected in an incident of opening of Saudi airspace for Israel bound flights.

“But the Arab states are not realizing that after disintegration of the non-monarchical states the focus of the US is shifting towards the monarchies and if someone thinks that they can prevent this by allaying with the US they are sadly mistaken,” said the expert.

Mazari worried that Pakistan’s parliamentary resolution on Yemen was being disregarded by the government by joining the Saudi led military alliance.

She asked that if this alliance is against terrorism, then why one of the countries that was fighting terrorism across the Muslim world especially Daesh that is Iran has not been included in the alliance.

“A lot of questions are hanging on Pakistan’s role when the threat is coming closer to home,” she said, adding that Pakistan’s resolve to stay out of Middle Eastern mess was weakening.

She went on to say that terrorists groups like Daesh cannot be defeated militarily only, and the ideas and thoughts of Daesh are very much there. “If we are not careful, then we could become the subject of the same violence that we have seen in Syria, Libya and Iraq,” she warned.

She added that Pakistan which has played a sensible role of being neutral not only in Yemen but the Syrian conflict now seems to be losing that resolve.

She said Iran has been the balancer against the US movement for its new imperialist designs against the Muslim world and with the arrival of John Bolton both Iran and Pakistan will come under threat.

“Trump is in a hurry to come out of the JCPOA and Bolton may further the process,” said the Member of Parliament. She said that Trump is very much part of the Zionist agenda.

“As we know that who the enemy is, so we need to formulate proper, coherent and cooperative responses to fight our common enemy,” Mazari suggested.