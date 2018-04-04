Iran will take part in Pakistan National Book Fair

Iran has confirmed its participation in Pakistan's four-day National Book Fair, starting in Islamabad from April 6, reported the country's official news agency APP.

In addition, it added, Turkey and China will also take part in this prestigious book fair at the Pak-China Friendship Center which will accommodate around 130 book stalls and hold a number of colorful activities, IRNA reported.

President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the National Book Fair. A meeting, presided by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, was held to finalize the arrangements for the event.

He said, "The participation of Iran, Turkey and China in the National Book Fair is a welcoming sign. It will add more charm to the activity and enable the book enthusiasts to access Iranian books and gain knowledge about the friendly countries."

Promoting the culture of book reading among citizens was a national responsibility and National Book Fair served as a catalyst to achieve this goal, he reasserted.

Siddiqui asked the officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy for ensuring provision of books of National Book Foundation and other publishers at discounted rates and also ensure availability of books according to interest of children and women.

He concluded, "Nations could only achieve past glorious status by promoting book reading culture and knowledge in the society."