RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0253 GMT April 04, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212634
Published: 0126 GMT April 04, 2018

Iranian actress awarded Greek trophy

Iranian actress awarded Greek trophy
IRNA

Iranian actress Mehraveh Sharifinia received the award for her leading role in a feature film at the 8th Bridges International FIlm Festival of Peloponnesse in Greece.

The award was granted to Sharifinia for her role in 'Wander About Me' directed by Ghazaleh Soltani, IRNA wrote.

Iranian women play active roles in all fields in the society and especially in the cinema, Sharifinia said at the closing ceremony.

The movie narrates the story of a 30-year-old girl, Sayeh, who is pursuing her dreams and ideals in a biga city.

Honorary mention for the social message of the film was given to 'White Blood' by Thanasis Deligiorgis (Greece).

Bridges International FIlm Festival of Peloponnesse was established in 2008 as part of celebrations for 150 years of the foundation of Corinth. It was held under the auspices of Greek Ministry of Transport and Communications and organized in cooperation with the Cultural Center of Corinth.

Artists from countries including Iran, France, Greece, the UK, Poland, Cyprus and the US are taking part in the event.

 

   
KeyWords
actress
Greece
film
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0502 sec