Iranian actress awarded Greek trophy

Iranian actress Mehraveh Sharifinia received the award for her leading role in a feature film at the 8th Bridges International FIlm Festival of Peloponnesse in Greece.

The award was granted to Sharifinia for her role in 'Wander About Me' directed by Ghazaleh Soltani, IRNA wrote.

Iranian women play active roles in all fields in the society and especially in the cinema, Sharifinia said at the closing ceremony.

The movie narrates the story of a 30-year-old girl, Sayeh, who is pursuing her dreams and ideals in a biga city.

Honorary mention for the social message of the film was given to 'White Blood' by Thanasis Deligiorgis (Greece).

Bridges International FIlm Festival of Peloponnesse was established in 2008 as part of celebrations for 150 years of the foundation of Corinth. It was held under the auspices of Greek Ministry of Transport and Communications and organized in cooperation with the Cultural Center of Corinth.

Artists from countries including Iran, France, Greece, the UK, Poland, Cyprus and the US are taking part in the event.