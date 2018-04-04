Russia accuses Britain and US over 'grotesque' spy poisoning

Russia on Wednesday accused British and US secret services of being behind the poisoning of a Russian former double agent as the world's chemical weapons watchdog held a closed-door meeting on the incident at Moscow's request.

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin in a speech in Moscow said the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent was a "grotesque provocation... that was crudely concocted by the British and American security services" with the intention of implicating Russia, AFP reported.

He also warned that Moscow and the West must avoid escalating their current standoff to the dangerous levels reached at the height of the Cold War.

British and Russian officials meanwhile faced off at a closed-door meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the first time since the poisoning of the Skripals on March 4.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he hoped the meeting would draw a line under the incident but Britain's Foreign Ministry called it a "diversionary tactic intended to undermine the work of the OPCW."

A diplomatic source who asked not to be named told AFP that Russia had tabled a motion asking the OPCW to "involve Russia in some way or another in the investigation."

Britain has said it is "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack on the Skripals but Moscow has angrily denied any involvement.

British authorities say the Skripals were poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

The British defense laboratory analyzing the nerve agent said Tuesday that it could not say whether it came from Russia. Moscow hailed that as a vindication of its repeated denials of involvement.

The Kremlin has demanded an apology from British Prime Minister Theresa May and her government for implicating Putin in the attack, saying this "idiocy has gone too far."

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Britain's "theory will not be confirmed in any case because it is not possible to confirm it."

"The British foreign secretary who has made accusations against President Putin, (and) the British prime minister will have to somehow look their EU colleagues... in the eye," Peskov said.

"Somehow they will have to apologies to the Russian side," Peskov added. "It will certainly be a long story, the idiocy has gone too far."