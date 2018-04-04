Iran's non-oil exports up 6.5%

Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $47 billion in the year to March 20 showing a 6.5-percent growth compared to the figure for the preceding year which was $44.1 billion.

Mojtaba Khosrotaj, the head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization further said on Wednesday that exports of minerals and industrial goods (excluding gas condensates and petrochemical products) registered a 22-percent rise during the period, IRNA reported.

He added that supporting Iranian commodity is like supporting the GDP, the official said adding that the roles of regulations, investment, savings, value-added tax as well as the quality and price of a product are important for increasing exports.

Based on the latest figures released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, China ranks first among Iran's non-oil export destinations.

China, Iran's traditional trade partner from the sanctions period, maintained its position as the Islamic Republic's top trade partner in the first 11 months from March 21, 2017 to Feb. 19, 2018.

Over 19.7 percent of Iran's non-oil exports were bound for China during the 11-month period.

In this period, Iran exported goods worth $8.229 billion to China, which is 11 percent more than the figure for the same period of the year earlier.

Over 66 percent of Iran's export went to China, the UAE, Iraq, Turkey and South Korea during the 11-month period.

Iran exported commodities worth $5.862 billion to the UAE during the period accounting for 14.1 percent of Iran's total exports in terms of value.

Meanwhile, Iran's exports to the UAE dropped by 14 percent year-on-year.

Other top importers of Iranian goods were Iraq ($5.578 billion), Turkey ($3.874 billion), South Korea (with $3.797 billion), India ($2.49 billion), Afghanistan ($2.467 billion), Pakistan ($822 million), Thailand ($653 million), Indonesia ($506 million), Taiwan ($468 million), Oman ($467 million), Japan ($423 million), Turkmenistan ($383 million), Italy ($366 million), Hong Kong ($348 million), Vietnam ($343 million), Germany ($318 million), Azerbaijan ($273 million) and Syria ($260 million).

The value of exports to Turkey, which was fourth largest market for Iran's non-oil exports in the year to March 20, 2018, registered an increase by 31 percent.

Iran's exports to the UAE, Japan and Oman registered decline of 14, 60 and 10 percent. Iran's exports to India, Vietnam, Taiwan and Turkmenistan also fell by one, 12, 14 and 20 percent, respectively in terms of value, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, exports to Indonesia and Thailand registered a significant rise of 248 and 126 percent, in terms of value, respectively.

Iran's exports to South Korea and Syria had also increased by 41 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

Iran's exports to Pakistan (11 percent) and Afghanistan (9 percent) also witnessed a growth during the period, while exports to Hong Kong saw a 12-percent decline year-on-year.

Italy and Germany were the only European countries on the top 20 list of Iran's non-oil export destinations during the 11 months to February 19, 2018.

Iran's exports to Germany witnessed a 14-percent growth in terms of value, whereas Italy's imports from the Islamic Republic dropped by 14 percent.