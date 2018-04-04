Iran, Russia, Turkey vow to work toward Syria peace

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey reiterated their commitment to work toward achieving a sustainable cease-fire between warring sides in Syria and bringing peace and stability to the war-torn country.

Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, “reaffirmed their determination to continue their active cooperation on Syria for the achievement of lasting cease-fire between the conflicting parties and advancement of the political process envisaged by UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” said a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting of the three leaders in Ankara on Wednesday.

In the statement, Rouhani, Putin and Erdogan also emphasized their “strong and continued commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, territorial integrity and non-sectarian character of Syria.”

They also stressed that there could be “no military solution” to the Syrian conflict and that the conflict could be settled only through a “negotiated political process.”

The presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey, whose countries act as guarantors of the Syria cease-fire, also reaffirmed their determination to continue their cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate Daesh, Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or Daesh as identified by the UN Security Council and underscored the success of their collective efforts in the fight against international terrorism.

They also underscored their joint determination to “speed up their efforts to ensure calm on the ground and protect civilians in the de-escalation areas as well as to facilitate rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to these areas” and emphasized that the creation of de-escalation areas was temporary as provided for by their agreement of May 4, 2017.

They also expressed their satisfaction with the outcomes of the first year of the Astana meetings held since January 2017. They underlined that the Astana format had been the only effective international initiative that had helped reduce violence across Syria, contributed to peace and stability in Syria, and gave impetus to the Geneva process in order to find a lasting political solution to the Syrian conflict.

The three presidents also said that the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which was convened in the Black Sea city of Sochi on January 30, 2018, constituted an important milestone in paving the way for the political process and reiterated their commitment to follow up on the results of the congress.

They also decided to hold their next meeting in Iran. The Wednesday meeting between the three presidents was their second tripartite summit under six months aimed at speeding the peace process in Syria. The first meeting was hosted by Putin in November in Sochi.

Iran, Russia and Turkey have also backed peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, which are a parallel process to support UN-supported discussions in Geneva.

Syria's territorial integrity

Addressing the summit, Rouhani said the Syrian region of Afrin, captured by Turkish forces, should be handed over to Syria's Army.

"The developments in Afrin can only be useful if they do not violate Syria's territorial integrity, and control of these areas should be handed over to the Syrian Army," Rouhani said.

Rouhani also blamed the United States for backing Daesh terrorists in Syria and called on all countries to respect the independence of the Arab country.

"Some countries, including America, support terrorist groups like Daesh in Syria, which serve these countries' interests... Iran believes the Syrian crisis has no military solution and safeguarding independence of Syria is a priority for Tehran," Rouhani said.

Press TV and Reuters contributed to this story.