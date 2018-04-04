“Bayern must play better to win CL”, Heynckes says

Bayern Munich players celebrate scoring the equalizer in the 2-1 beating of Sevilla in the Champions League quarterfinals at Seville’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Spain on April 3, 2018. GETTY IMAGES

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said his side "will have to play better" if the Bavarians want to win the Champions League this season.

Bayern earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over an impressive Sevilla side in their quarterfinal first-leg tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday, ESPN FC reported.

Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for La Liga's seventh-placed side on 32 minutes, taking advantage of poor defending by Bayern's Juan Bernat, who was deputizing for first-choice left-back David Alaba.

Replacing an injured Arturo Vidal, James Rodriguez played in Franck Ribery with his first touch of the ball and Bayern's longest-serving player saw his cross agonizingly turned into the Sevilla net by former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas.

Sevilla matched the nervy German champion for long periods. However, things got even better for Bayern on 68 minutes when Thiago's back-post header took a wicked deflection off Sergio Escudero for the winning goal.

Speaking after his 12th straight win in the competition, Heynckes told Sky, "It was vitally important to equalize right away.

"It was definitely a little bit fortunate but that's football. It's always psychologically an advantage to score or take the lead shortly before half-time."

Brazil defender Rafinha came on for the ineffective Bernat after the interval.

"If we want to win the Champions League, then we will have to play better," Heynckes warned, before paying tribute to his substitutes' impacts.

"Both of our substitutes [James Rodriguez and Rafinha] reinvigorated us. Our play had more fluidity, we gained more possession and were able to score a couple of goals. Until the final few minutes when Sevilla threw everything at us, we were well in control of the game.

"Both changes were forced by injury. Arturo Vidal picked up a knee injury, while Juan Bernat sustained a flesh wound on his ankle."

However, Heynckes admitted his side was second-best in the opening period.

"Sevilla definitely had the better of the first half, we gave the ball away too often. We were all over the place in midfield, which enabled Sevilla to create a lot of chances," Heynckes said.

"We made a few changes and won deservedly in the end on account of our second-half performance."