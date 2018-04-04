Zob Ahan to play in final day decider; Tractorsazi out of ACL

Zob Ahan striker Kiros (C) challenges Al Duhail’s goalkeeper Mohammed Musa (2nd R) for the ball during an AFC Champions League game in Isfahan, central Iran, on April 3, 2018. the-afc.com

Sports Desk

Iran’s Zob Ahan will have to wait for the final day of the group stage at the 2018 AFC Champions League to secure its place in last 16 after a home defeat against Qatar's Al Duhail on Tuesday put the Isfahan-based club’s qualification chances in jeopardy.

Qatari side racked up a fifth straight victory in the competition after Ismail Mohammad's late strike gave it a 1-0 victory in Group B.

Chances were few and far between during the first half with neither side managing to pose any real danger for their opponents. Things improved after the break, with Zob Ahan coming close to score on multiple occasions through striker Kiros and Milad Fakhreddini.

Then, out of the blue, Al Duhail finally broke the deadlock in the 84th minute with his side’s first shot on target, when Mohammad tapped into an empty goal following Sultan al-Brake's precise pass from the left.

Zob Ahan will have to prevent an away defeat against PFC Lokomotiv in Tashkent in two weeks’ time to secure its place in the knockout stage as the group runner-up.

Meanwhile in Group A, a 2-0 defeat against Al Ahli Saudi FC at Al Ain’s Tahnon bin Mohamed Stadium killed Tractorsazi Tabriz’s slight chances of finishing in the top two.

Sitting fourth in the group before the game, the Iranians could have gone in front with 19 minutes into the first half when they were awarded a penalty after Amir-Arsalan Motahari was brought down in the eighteen-yard-box.

However, skipper Mehdi Kiani failed to convert from the spot as his shot hit the post to sum up Tractorsazi’s whole campaign so far.

Goals from Mohannad Aseri in the 49th minute and Moamen Zakaria in the stoppage time gave the Saudis the victory as they join Al Jazira in qualifying from the group while Tractorsazi will finish bottom of the group and is eliminated alongside Mehdi Taremi’s Al Gharafa.