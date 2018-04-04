Rouhani: Iran-Russia strategic ties in line with improving security

Political Desk

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said that strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow are in line with improving regional and international security and stability.

He made the remarks at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a major summit on Syria’s crisis that also included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the president’s official website reported.

President Rouhani emphasized the implementation of economic agreements signed between the two countries, saying that Tehran-Moscow relations will continue to expand in the future.

“The two countries see eye-to-eye on bilateral and international issues. As for regional issues, we have very good interaction, especially with regard to the Syrian settlement. The summit, which you held in Sochi at your own initiative, was a starting point for resolving the Syrian crisis. After that summit, you held the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, which was quite successful. And today I am very glad that the second round of the trilateral summit is being held in Ankara," he said, TASS reported.

“We have three important objectives: Security and stability, return of refugees, and determining the fate of the Syrian Arab Republic by Syrians. I do hope that today’s summit will contribute to efforts to achieve peace and security in our region,” the Iranian president said.

Meanwhile, Putin told Rouhani: “We have permanent, regular dialogue on practically all levels in all areas of our cooperation. At the political level, we have permanent contacts with you personally. When I was in Iran, I met with your country’s spiritual leader. Our foreign ministers are working all the time, and our military officials keep in touch with each other, too.”

“We are working together to resolve the most difficult, pressing issues of today, including the Syrian problem. I am very glad to have another meeting with you, since this gives an opportunity to talk about bilateral contacts, discuss what we should do to develop our relations, and talk about the international situation, above all, in the region, of course,” the Russian president said.