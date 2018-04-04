'Weavers of Imagination' wins grand prix at Portugal's RIOS

Iranian documentary 'Weavers of Imagination', directed by Mohammad-Sadeq Jafari, won the grand prix at the 4th International Documentary Film Festival and Transmedia (RIOS) in Portugal.

The documentary competed with 24 titles from Spain, Portugal, Australia, the UK, Peru, Egypt, Argentina, France, Brazil, Poland and Russia for the award at the Portuguese festival, ifilmtv.ir reported.

'Weavers of Imagination' recounts the life of a number of visually-impaired people who weave rugs together and how the simple fact of working together fills them with a great sense of happiness.

It also depicts good relationship and the happy moments that they have when they get together.

The documentary has so far received Best Documentary Awards from the first edition of the Lifft India World Festival held in Lonavla, a region near Mumbai. It also grabbed the best foreign language documentary film award in 2017 Cardiff International Film Festival in Wales.