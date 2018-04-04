RSS
0616 GMT April 04, 2018

News ID: 212648
Published: 0250 GMT April 04, 2018

Trumpism & NAM to-do list

Trumpism & NAM to-do list

Foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will convene in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, today to hold extensive talks.

The two-day midterm ministerial meeting of NAM is held under the theme of “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development.”

Earlier, preliminary sessions were held in Baku as part of the preparation process for the ministerial meeting.

Venezuela took over the rotating presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement from Iran in 2016.

Nearly six years have passed since Iran became host to the 16th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in September 2012.

At that time, Iran sought to rally the support of NAM members to counter Washington’s pressures on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.

Venezuela, also adopted such a stance after it received NAM’s presidency from Iran.

Nonetheless, the world’s political atmosphere has changed since President Donald Trump assumed office in January 2017.

Contrary to Democrats who pursued diplomatic approaches to achieve America’s goals in the international arena, unilateralism and escalating tensions have become the main characteristics of the US policies.

The Trump administration has adopted plans on the agenda to withdraw the US from global agreements through its adventurous policies. 

Hence, NAM members should focus on their mutual interests to help create regional and international stability.

However, such efforts are hampered by Washington’s unilateralism and Saudi Arabia’s hostile approaches.

As a result, the mechanisms of the Non-Aligned Movement should be reviewed. Besides, binding commitments are required to push signatories of NAM statements to stick to its policies.

 

 

 

 

..... ..

 

   
KeyWords
Trumpism
NAM
to-do list
 
