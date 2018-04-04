UN agency: 104 Iraqis killed, 177 injured in March terror acts

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

The UN Information Center reported in a fax on Wednesday to Iran Daily that the figures include ordinary civilians and others who can be considered civilian at the time of death or injury – police in non-combat function, civil defense, Personal Security Detail, facilities protection police, and fire department personnel.

Of the overall figures recorded by UNAMI for the month of March, the number of civilians killed (not including police) was 84, while the number of injured (not including police) was 164.

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salah al-Din with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in Iraq over the terrorist group in December.

The victory was declared five months after Iraqi forces dislodged Daesh terrorists from Mosul, their de facto capital in the north of the country.

This put an end to the cross-border “caliphate” they declared in 2014, but Daesh continues to carry out ambushes, assassinations and bombings across Iraq.

The surge in violence between terrorists and government forces has resulted in over three million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.