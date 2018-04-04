Most Americans support tougher gun control measures: Poll

The majority of Americans support stricter gun control laws seven weeks after the mass shooting at a high school in Florida, according to a new

The POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows 66 percent of Americans prefer US gun laws to be tightened.

Just 28 percent said they oppose tougher gun control measures.

But voters have little optimism that Congress will act beyond the modest changes made in last month’s omnibus bill.

Just 8 percent say there is an excellent chance of stricter gun laws passing Congress in the next year or so. By comparison, a combined 61 percent say the chances of new gun laws passing Congress in the next year are fair or poor.

Republican in disarray over gun control?

The vast majority of self-identified Democratic voters, 85 percent, support enacting stricter gun laws. But so do a narrow majority of Republican voters, 51 percent. Among independents, support for stricter gun laws stands at 63 percent.

Gun control is becoming increasingly polarized, especially among Republicans, pollsters note. Fifty-one percent of Republicans support stricter gun control, while 46 percent oppose it. Just 37 percent of Republicans opposed tightening restrictions on gun ownership in the same poll two weeks ago.

Many individual policies, including instituting universal background checks and barring gun sales to people convicted of violent misdemeanors, remain widely popular across the aisle and among GOP voters.

The recent poll surveyed 1,997 registered voters and had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.