FM Zarif slams US attempts to undermine Syria nat’l unity

Iranian Foreign Minister in a message denounced US President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine national unity in Syria.

“Meanwhile, 'milking' continues unabated. Confirmed today: President Trump demands additional $4B from Daesh financiers to keep uninvited US troops in Syria,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter message released on Wednesday, IRNA reported.



“Anything to reverse successes against extremists and undermine Syrian national unity,” he added.



This is while, last week, US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced the imminent withdrawal of American forces from Syria.



“We’re knocking the hell out of ISIS. We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” Trump said during an event in Ohio. “Let the other people take care of it now,” Trump earlier said.