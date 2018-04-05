RSS
0847 GMT April 05, 2018

News ID: 212667
Published: 0531 GMT April 05, 2018

MP: US to get isolated if leaving JCPOA

Member of the presiding board of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mohammad-Javad Jamali says the US will get isolated if leaves the JCPOA and all world countries will start distrusting it.

Jamali told IRNA on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran proved to the world in the JCPOA that it favors engagement and talks with the whole word. 'After the JCPOA too we proved that we stick to our commitments and will not relinquish it.'

'We have always been adhering to the nuclear accord and will continue to do so in the future either and in two years after its inking we have shown and proved that our words and deeds match', IRNA reported.

   
KeyWords
JCPOA
isolation
US
leave
 
