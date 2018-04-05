Iran trying all out efforts to eliminate menace of terrorism: Pak fmr envoy

Former Pakistani ambassador says Iran has deep understanding of the problem of terrorism and is trying all out efforts sincerely to eliminate this menace.

Fauzia Nasreen said Iran would like to play a facilitating role helping countries in the region to deal with this issue, IRNA reported.



“I think Iran is willing to cooperate, willing to see how this problem of terrorism can be solved,” she noted.



She added terrorism from a long time has been the prime threat that all these countries have been facing and in order to meet this challenge all countries of the region have to unite.



“We have to look it at from the perspective of the challenges that Middle East is confronting and our region is confronting,” added the former ambassador.



She was of the view that in order to meet this challenge it is important for all the countries of the region to have at least a frank discussion where the countries should be able to identify without any prejudice or bias and how they deal with it in an effective manner.



Fauzia Nasreen added because all countries of the region are suffering from terrorism one way or the other, so what they need to develop some sort of consensus about the nature of the challenge and from where it is emerging and what are the sources and what are the underline causes.



She said the problem of terrorism will not get solved in a day it will take long time but the beginning has to be made honestly, looking at the issues and then looking at the problems from each other’s perspective.



“We have to carry out a candid discussion, give our own perspective and see whether we are willing to really understand concerns of the others side, this is very important otherwise we will be facing turmoil which is going to become more serious in the years to some,” she viewed.