0846 GMT April 05, 2018

News ID: 212671
Published: 0710 GMT April 05, 2018

Liverpool fans bombard Man City bus with bottles

Liverpool fans threw bottles and cans and aimed fireworks at the Manchester City bus as it arrived at Anfield ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League game.

In the video, Liverpool fans can be seen launching bottles at Manchester City's bus before the game on April 4.

Liverpool won the game, 3-0, presstv.ir reported.

   
