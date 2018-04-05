World familiarized with US president's contradictory words

Supreme Leader Advisor for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said on Thursday that the international community is now accustomed to contradictory and unrelated allegations levelled by the US president.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the 13th Robocop competitions, Velayati said the allegations made by the US president lack concrete logic, IRNA reported.



There is no doubt that the Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks anyone's permission in its defensive sector, Velayati said.



On recent allegations made by the US president on Syria, Velayati said the world nations pay no heeds to such illogical allegations.



The Islamic Republic of Iran is to pursue its aspirations with might which can be defined as full support to its independence, territorial integrity, scientific advancement and active presence in the region to assist those countries on the first row of resistance, he said.



If the US president minds to stay in Syria, he should know that the situation is now out of their control as the US and Zionists along with reactionary countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia were determined to uproot Syrian legal government but to no avail.