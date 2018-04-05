Spanish judge to decide whether to extradite HSBC whistleblower to Switzerland

A judge in Spain is investigating a Swiss request to extradite a whistleblower who leaked sensitive information allegedly showing tax evasion in the HSBC’s banking unit in the country.

A spokesman for Spain's National Court, which deals with extradition cases, said on Thursday that Herve Falciani was being questioned and the judge in the case “will decide whether he releases him or not as the extradition request is examined”, presstv.ir reported.

Falciani, a former HSBC computer analyst, was detained in Madrid on Wednesday. He is the main figure behind the so-called “Swiss Leaks,” a series of information that was released in 2008 alleging that HSBC had helped clients evade millions of dollars in taxes. His arrest, which came just as he was on his way to a conference about the need to protect whistleblowers, came at the request of Switzerland.

A Swiss court has tried Falciani in absentia and sentenced him to five years in jail for aggravated industrial espionage.

Many know Falciani as “the man who terrifies the rich” as his leaked documents allegedly indicate that HSBC's Swiss private banking arm helped more than 120,000 clients hide 180.6 billion euros ($222 billion) from tax authorities.

Falciani reportedly obtained the data after he began working at HSBC's offices in Geneva in 2006. He was then accused of unsuccessfully trying to sell the information in Lebanon in 2007 before he passed on the information to tax authorities in France.

The 46-year-old was once arrested in Spain in July 2012 but the Spanish National Court refused his extradition and even criticized the HSBC’s "seriously irregular" behavior. The court said at the time that Falciani’s collaboration “allowed information to be handed over to various authorities in various states including Spain.”

The new arrest warrant against Falciani comes amid Spain’s efforts to have two separatist leaders of its Catalonia region extradited from Switzerland.