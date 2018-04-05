Defense minister: US destabilizes entire region

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Thursday strongly criticized US interfering polices in the region and said Americans through their mischievous plots have brought insecurity, instability and chaos to the region.

The Iranian defense minister made the remarks in a meeting with the Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday, IRNA reported.



In the meeting, the Iranian minister underlined that Tehran continues expansion of military and defensive cooperation between the two countries.



Exchange of views on defensive and military cooperation can help increase peace and stability in the region, he said.



Tehran believes that countries in the region should not let the US implement its mischievous plots which are against interests of the countries in the region leading to insecurity, instability and chaos, said the Iranian defense minister.



Iran welcomes expansion of military, defensive and technical cooperation with Pakistan and believes that such interaction plays decisive role in both sides' relations, he said.



Pakistani minister for defense production, for his part referred to the current insecurities in the west of Asia and called the two countries to heed more attention to help resolve regional disputes.



Islamabad believes that in the absence of peace and security, it will not be possible to attain development or restoration of calmness in the region.