4 killed after Turkish university staffer shot fellow colleagues

At least four people have been killed in a shooting at a Turkish university in the northwest province of Eskisehir.

Reports on Thursday said the gunman, reportedly a research fellow at Osmangazi University in the city of Eskisehir, opened fire on colleagues and killed four of them. Three others were injured.

The dead were a deputy dean, a faculty secretary and two lecturers. Students and teachers panicked as images showed them gathering outside the main entrance of the university while ambulances were reaching the area.

The university’s rector Hasan Gonen confirmed that four people had been killed in the attack.

The attacker, identified as Dogukan B., was later detained and investigated, according to local news agencies, which said that there was no indication the attack could be of terrorist nature like several others that have rocked Turkey in recent years.

Eskisehir, a city of around one million people, has been mostly spared of violence of any kind.

Meanwhile, reports suggested the university attacker had been previously dismissed from his duty over alleged links to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the failed coup of July 15, 2016.

There was no confirmation from authorities on those claims.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency since the coup attempt.

More than 50,000 people have been jailed on suspicions of links to Gulen.

Over 150,000 have also been dismissed or suspended from their jobs over similar accusations.