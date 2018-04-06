Iran envoy, Iraq Shia cleric urge cementing Tehran-Baghdad ties

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and head of Iraqi national Shia coalition and leader of National Wisdom Movement Ammar Hakim in a meeting on Friday called for cementing Tehran-Baghdad ties.

During the meeting held at the office of the National Wisdom Movement, the two sides explored ways of promoting bilateral relations in line with the interests of the Iranian and Iraqi nations, IRNA reported.

They also exchanged views on enhancement of mutual commercial ties, paying attention to free trade zones and capabilities of Iraq in this field.

Both sides agreed that paying attention to economic issues would have a positive impact on the security and stability of the region.