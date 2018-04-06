Hamas castigates any form of normalization of ties with Israel

The Islamic resistance movement of Palestine (Hamas) on Friday voiced opposition to any form of normalization of relations with the Quds occupying regime.

Al Mayadeen news network quoted a statement issued by Hamas as denouncing and condemning any remarks that approves the legality of the Zionist regime's occupation of Palestinian lands, IRNA reported.

The Islamic resistance movement also called for an end to all forms of normalization of ties with the enemy and revision of all policies which run counter to the wishes of the Arab nations.

Hamas also said in its statement that it favored strengthening the Palestinian people's steadfastness and continuation of the policy of boycotting all Israeli-made goods and isolation of the Zionist regime.

According to IRNA, only four days after Zionist troops killed 18 Palestinian people in a peaceful demonstration in Gaza Strip, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in an interview with an American magazine recognized the regime's right to exist.