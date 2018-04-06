RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0542 GMT April 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212709
Published: 0534 GMT April 06, 2018

Iran FM departs Baku for Nakhchivan

Iran FM departs Baku for Nakhchivan
IRNA

Iranian foreign minister on Friday morning departed Azerbaijani capital, Baku for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Mohammad-Javad Zarif will visit Nakhchivan upon an official invitation of the autonomous region's top officials, IRNA reported.

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the last leg of Zarif's tour of the region. He was in Baku before traveling to Nakhchivan to attend the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM April 5-6.

In the first leg of his tour of the region, Zarif accompanied President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara and attended Iran, Russia and Turkey's trilateral summit on Syria.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Nakhchivan
Baku
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0771 sec