Razak dissolves Parliament, is accused of ‘dirty tricks’

Malaysians watch televisions on display at a shopping mall store as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announces the dissolution of parliament during a live telecast in Kuala Lumpur, on April 6, 2018. (AFP)

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak has announced the dissolution of Parliament, with critics accusing his government of playing ‘dirty tricks.’

Razak announced the dissolution of parliament in an address to the nation on live TV on Friday. Presstv.com reported.

“I would like to inform the people that I met the [Malaysian] king... and sought his permission for parliament to be dissolved on Saturday, April 7,” Razak said.

The move paves the way for general elections in the country.

The prime minister, who is grappling with a massive scandal at a state fund and public anger over rising living costs, will see his five-year term officially end on June 24.

Adding to the controversy are two pieces of legislation that have been rushed through the parliament over the past week. One has revised the electoral map, and the other, the so-called Anti-Fake News 2018 Bill, would allow prison terms of up to six years for spreading lies.

Critics have described the moves as ‘dirty tricks’ and ‘downright cheating’ ahead of the elections.

Referring to the legislation on the electoral map, Shahrul Aman, the chair of an organization to promote reform, said, “It is an attempt to steal the election,” said Aman. “Delineation has always been abused by the ruling government but this is definitely a progression, the downright cheating has been aggravated.”

“Razak is using the executive power and legislation to strengthen his hand,” said Bridget Welsh, a professor of political science at John Cabot University, according to The Guardian.

Other critics say the laws favor Razak’s ruling Barisa Nasional coalition, which has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957.

Among Razak’s main critics is former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed.

In early 2016, a probe into the high-profile state fund corruption case found that Prime Minister Razak had received nearly USD 700 million as a gift from Saudi Arabia’s royal family.

Opposition and some ruling party members believed the money was siphoned off from debt-ridden state-owned strategic development company 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that Razak had launched.