Artificial saliva patented by Polish scientists

Polish scientists have patented artificial saliva, which is supposed to help patients having problems with the natural secretion, Bialystok University of Technology informed.

The patent, granted by the Patent Office of the Republic of Poland, is jointly held by Bialystok University of Technology, Medical University of Bialystok and Nantes Systemy Nanotechnologies (Nantes Nanotechnology Systems) company, xinhuanet.com reported.

At a press conference held, when the patent was announced, Professor Halina Car from the Medical University of Bialystok emphasized the fact that the created formulation managed to combine at least four or five properties of the natural saliva.

Moreover, the developed preparation improved lubricity, had antimicrobial properties and helped maintaining hygiene by preventing dental plaque development.

Project coordinator Joanna Mystkowska said, "Our artificial saliva consists of mucin as a base, additives (such as) xanthan gum, while gold nanoparticles ensure its bio-functional properties.”

The formula also does not cause the wear of mechanical orthodontic or prosthetic elements, so they can be more durable and patients can use them for a longer period of time.

According to Mystkowska, dry mouth syndrome can affect up to 40 percent of society, mainly elderly people taking medicines, cancer patients, and patients who have damaged glands due to oncological therapies.

She said, "In the disorder of salivary secretion, we are unable to speak, eat, swallow; besides, digestive, cleansing, and reminiscent properties are reduced.

“The artificial saliva might be a solution to these problems.”