RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1121 GMT April 06, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212716
Published: 0651 GMT April 06, 2018

Why more people don't walk or bike to work

Why more people don't walk or bike to work
UPI

Walking or cycling to work doesn't take as long as you probably think, a new study found.

A major reason people favor a car for their daily commute is that they believe they don't have time to walk or cycle, Pennsylvania State University researchers noted, UPI wrote.

But their study of 252 students and 253 faculty and staff found most overestimated how long it would take them to walk or cycle to a common location in town.

About 91 percent of workers incorrectly estimated walking time and 93 percent misjudged how long it would take to cycle. Among students, the rates were 55 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Study author Melissa Bopp, an associate professor of kinesiology at Penn State, said, “The findings provide new insight into why people are more likely to use their car rather than walk or ride a bicycle.

"People in general aren't very good at estimating how long it's going to take to get somewhere.

"That's problematic when you're trying to get someone to walk or bike somewhere.

“Traveling by foot or bike has a lot of benefits, but not a lot of people do it.

“They may think they can't do it because it's too far and it'll take too long, when it turns out it's really not.”

 

   
KeyWords
work
people
bike
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0484 sec