Debt headache for Ankara as S&P warns Turkish growth to plummet

Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) warned that Turkey was “particularly vulnerable” to rising global interest rates because of the strain of having to finance a debt burden that had widened the current account deficit to $47 billion, above five percent of GDP.

In a stark message for the country led by Recep Erdogan, S&P forecast a 46 percent fall in GDP growth in 2018 to 4 percent from 7.4 percent in 2017, as Istanbul gradually withdraws a policy stimulus, Arab News wrote.

S&P said: “The Turkish economy is particularly vulnerable to a deterioration in external financing conditions due to its persistent debt-financed current account deficits and high external financing needs.”

The agency said Turkey is exposed to potential shifts in credit conditions, notably in terms of the rollover and cost of funding. It added that the recent US financial crimes investigation into state-owned lender Halkbank could have significant political and economic implications for Turkey and damage investors’ perceptions of risk in the country.

It added: “(But) we take some comfort from Turkish banks’ still significant holdings of foreign currency assets and high rollover rates of external debt.”

Turkey’s economic expansion has been impressive in recent years, but has led to warnings from the IMF about higher inflation and the deepening deficit.

The government introduced a series of incentives to stimulate the economy in the aftermath of a failed military putsch in 2016, spanning loan guarantees and spending on infrastructure.

Separately, S&P also noted that Qatar pumped about $43 billion into banks last year after a boycott by some of its neighbors caused a drop in deposits. The Qatari government and state-controlled companies injected cash into the financial system after about $22 billion of deposits flowed out of the country between June and December, confirming a report in February by Bloomberg.