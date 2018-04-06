Iran calls for promotion of economic ties with Nakhchivan

This file photo, taken on November 29, 2016, shows South Korea's then-President Park Geun-Hye bowing during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul. (AFP)

Visiting Iranian foreign minister on Friday expressed the Islamic Republic's interest in boosting economic relations with the neighboring Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“Islamic Republic of Iran sided with the Nakhchivan people in difficult conditions and has good relations with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the region's people which I hope, this visit help development of these relations to a higher level,” Mohammad-Javad Zarif said, IRNA reported.

“There have been high level of economic and cultural relations between Iran and Nakhchivan that we hope to promote them during the trip.”

Zarif also referred to the recent visit of Nakhchivan's high council chairman to Tehran and added that he was glad to be in the region upon an official invitation from him.

Iranian foreign minister departed Azerbaijani capital, Baku for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday morning.

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the last leg of Zarif's tour of the region. He was in Baku before traveling to Nakhchivan to attend the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM April 5-6.

In the first leg of his tour of the region, Zarif accompanied President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara and attended Iran, Russia and Turkey's trilateral summit on Syria.