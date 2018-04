Four missing in Iran's Tochal ski resort

Four people are missing in the Tochal Ski Resort north of Iranian capital, Tehran following snow and fog in the mountainous area.

“46 people out of 50 people missed in Tochal Ski Resort found their way back and four people are still missing,” Tehran Emergency Center announced on Friday, IRNA reported.

Emergency teams are dispatched to the resort to help find the missing, local officials said.

The Tochal ski resort is located in the Iranian capital, Tehran. For skiing and snowboarding, there are six km of slopes available.

The winter sports complex is situated between the elevations of 1,910 and 3,850 m.